It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT.

On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.

Everything raw no edits☠️ #wwenxt

Carmelo Hayes, who recently defeated Odyssey Jones to win the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament, responded to Steiner with “On the way” – hinting at the second generation wrestler’s NXT debut.

Steiner appeared as one of the security guards during a Samoa Joe – Karrion Kross segment on NXT last month. Steiner was the guard who Joe put to sleep in the ring with the Coquina Clutch.

As reported earlier, NXT will be undergoing a revamp starting from the Sept. 14 episode, which will feature the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. The show could potentially introduce new faces to the NXT roster, and Steiner might very well be one of them.

You can see Steiner’s Instagram post below: