WWE Director of both RAW and SmackDown Bruce Prichard spoke about SummerSlam 2006 on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With. While speaking about the show, Prichard talked about the Spirit Squad and whether or not putting the group together was a good idea.

“I think it would’ve been a great idea frankly if the guys would’ve embraced it more and really gotten into it from day one,” Prichard said. “I think that [Johnny] Jeter and [Kenny Dykstra] were probably the two that were most into it. [Dolph Ziggler] kind of did his thing and Nick was great, looking at it as an opportunity to do something else. [Mikey] Mondo was Mondo but I don’t think Mondo was ever going to be a top guy.”

“I think it was definitely worth a try. Having a cheerleader group that could kick ass? Yeah that would be pretty cool. I would hate that, I hate the cheerleaders when the guys do the girls cheers. It just drives me nuts, they’re incredible athletes, better athletes then some guys on the field. Actually, I do know why, they’re probably getting all the girls and that pisses me off. They’re better looking than me, they’re athletic and they get all of the girls!”

On the show, Mr. McMahon and Shane McMahon faced D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) in the co-main event of the show. Prichard spoke about what it was like when Vince McMahon would get involved in storylines and how that changed his role backstage.

“He’s doing all of the stuff and he’s concentrating on his match and lets us run everything else,” Prichard said. “He’s still involved but not to the extent that he would be if he wasn’t [wrestling]. That’s usually what bothered him, he likes to be involved in everything.”

Prichard continued to talk about DX and the McMahons feud and how this match featured several wrestlers interfering. Mr. Kennedy, Finlay, William Regal, The Big Show and Umaga all came to help the McMahons fend off DX.

“I do think that there was a lot of gaga and too much,” Prichard said. “Sometimes when you give them gaga that’s what they expect after a while. I don’t think you needed all of that, it was just gaga to stack the deck. In this particular situation I don’t know that you needed to stack the deck.”

