AEW has announced CM Punk and Bryan Danielson for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT, which will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

It was announced that Punk will be on Dynamite commentary this Wednesday. Punk made his long-awaited ring return at AEW All Out earlier this month, defeating Darby Allin. He then entered into a feud with Team Taz on last week’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite. That feud will likely continue this week, perhaps with Taz doing commentary but that has not been announced as of this writing.

This will be Punk’s return to AEW commentary as he joined the announce team for the All Out go-home edition of Rampage for the Allin vs. Daniel Garcia main event.

It was also announced that Danielson will be on Dynamite to address AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Danielson debuted at All Out after the main event and got into it with Omega, the debuting Adam Cole and the rest of The Elite. He then appeared on last week’s AEW Dynamite in a segment that saw Danielson apply The LeBell Lock to Omega. Danielson appeared on last Friday’s AEW Rampage show and made it known that he wants his first AEW match to be against Omega, adding that if Omega won’t accept the challenge, he’s sure some other hungry AEW wrestler will.

It’s possible that Danielson’s AEW in-ring debut will be confirmed this week.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode from Newark, NJ. Below is the updated line-up:

* CM Punk does commentary

* Bryan Danielson addresses AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill