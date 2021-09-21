Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report and revealed the high cost to use Europe’s “The Final Countdown” single.

It was recently reported that Danielson didn’t debut in AEW with “The Final Countdown” due to the high cost, which was too expensive even for Tony Khan. Danielson used “The Final Countdown” on the indies, but used “Ride of The Valkyries” for most of his WWE career. He ended up debuting in AEW with Elliott Taylor’s “Born For Greatness” song.

Bryan confirmed the high price tag on “The Final Countdown” in this new interview, noting that AEW could’ve played the song around 20 times per year for several hundred thousand dollars.

“Tony and I talked about a couple of things. We had talked about ‘The Final Countdown,’ but that was way too expensive,” he said. “I hate talking business stuff when I don’t exactly know what it was, but it wasn’t just the amount of money. They would only let [AEW] play it like 20 times a year or something like that. For several $100,000 you can play ‘Final Countdown’ 20 times a year. That doesn’t work for us.”

Danielson revealed how Taylor dropped what he was doing and came up with the new song within 72 hours. Danielson also revealed plans for a full-length release.

“I had kind of wanted something a bit different, so I reached out to my friend, Elliott Taylor, and said ‘Hey, here’s an idea. But I don’t know if it’s any good. Could you do something like this?’ He dropped everything. I think he’s done 72 hours in the studio and made the song that I come out to now, which I think he’s also going to do a full-length release because it actually has like two chorus lyrics,” Bryan said. “I really, really liked it. And it also incorporates a chant that people would do when I was on the independents. I kind of wanted to get it in there. I would love for people to start chanting it again.”

You can hear Danielson’s theme below: