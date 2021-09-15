Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan, made his WWE NXT debut on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Ben is now going by Brooks Jensen in NXT 2.0. He and Josh Briggs revealed their new tag team in a pre-match promo, apparently working somewhat of a modern day cowboy/western gimmick. They issued a warning to the NXT tag team division, but went on to lose to Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

Ben is a former high school wrestling star. He signed with WWE as a part of the August Performance Center Class. Briggs was the final EVOLVE Champion and signed with WWE last October. He has been working WWE 205 Live and NXT for a few months.

As noted at this link, Rick Steiner’s son also debuted tonight with a win over LA Knight. He is now going by Bron Breakker.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from the debut of Briggs & Jensen:

New tag team alert 👀 Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs are here to take #WWENXT 2.0 to the next level! 💪 pic.twitter.com/8DFRGPvXSq — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021