Chavo Guerrero Jr. is expected to return to AEW, according to Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Two weeks ago on AEW Rampage, Chavo was written off in storyline after being attacked by Andrade El Idolo then later by PAC and the Lucha Brothers.

Meltzer noted this was the plan from the onset because Chavo is the wrestling coordinator for Young Rock. The NBC show is filming its second season. Once filming is over, he is expected to return to AEW.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. made his AEW debut in July on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest as the executive consultant for Andrade El Idolo. He replaced Vickie Guerrero.

