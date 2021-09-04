Several new AEW action figures were announced during AEW Fan Fest.
Jeremy Padawer from Jazwares revealed that CM Punk is in the Unmatched Series 4 along with Jade Cargill, Corazon De Leon Chris Jericho, Adam Page, MJF, and Cody Rhodes.
Series 3 will include the late Brodie Lee, Anna Jay, Evil Uno, John Silver, Stu Grayson, and an LJN Darby Allin.
Christian Cage will be part of the Unrivaled Series 9 along with Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Powerhouse Hobbs.
Series 8 will include Best Friends Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Kris Statlander.
A “bloody” Britt Baker figure was also announced.
Below you can see tweets about the new AEW action figures:
Well well. AEW Unrivaled 9. @MadKing1981 @thunderrosa22 @starkmanjones @MrGMSI_BCage @Christian4Peeps @TrueWillieHobbs all CONFIRMED!!! pic.twitter.com/gsazAMkYOU
We’ve all learned a lot. Sugar, spice and everything nice. I guess everything always meant EVERYTHING. Including kicking absolute a**.
Bloody Britt Baker.@RealBrittBaker @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/qzv8XFmsfE
Unmatched Series 3 includes @ThisBrodieLee @annajay___ @EvilUno @SilverNumber1 @stu_dos and LJN @DarbyAllin … @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/D2TJzsVAB2
Unmatched Series 4!!!
Includes @CMPunk @Jade_Cargill legendary Corazon De Leon @IAmJericho @theAdamPage and @The_MJF – and @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/1d2DUkaFZg
This is sooo awesome! pic.twitter.com/174KbHXMcd
