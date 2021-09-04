Several new AEW action figures were announced during AEW Fan Fest.

Jeremy Padawer from Jazwares revealed that CM Punk is in the Unmatched Series 4 along with Jade Cargill, Corazon De Leon Chris Jericho, Adam Page, MJF, and Cody Rhodes.

Series 3 will include the late Brodie Lee, Anna Jay, Evil Uno, John Silver, Stu Grayson, and an LJN Darby Allin.

Christian Cage will be part of the Unrivaled Series 9 along with Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Series 8 will include Best Friends Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Kris Statlander.

A “bloody” Britt Baker figure was also announced.

Below you can see tweets about the new AEW action figures:

We’ve all learned a lot. Sugar, spice and everything nice. I guess everything always meant EVERYTHING. Including kicking absolute a**. Bloody Britt Baker.@RealBrittBaker @AEW @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/qzv8XFmsfE — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) September 4, 2021