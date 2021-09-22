AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on WWE NXT star Bron Breakker.

A fan tweeted how the son of Rick Steiner is WWE’s answer to saving the future of men’s wrestling in their company, adding that people will get used to the name.

The fan wrote, “they have found the man who is going to save the future of men’s wrestling in WWE. y’all will get used to the name ‘Bron Breakker.’ I agree it’s stupid but try to remember the first time you heard names like ‘CM Punk’ and ‘Roman Reigns’ etc etc etc. goober names just become names over time if the wrestler isn’t ass”

Punk responded and said Breakker is awesome and will do just fine. Punk also agreed that Bron should be using the Steiner name.

“CM Punk is the ultimate stupid name. Bron is awesome and going to be fine. He should be Steiner, but it’s not his fault. Changing my name to ‘Killer Brooks’,” Punk wrote.

After debuting last week with a win over LA Knight and then a show-closing showdown with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, this week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Breakker team with Ciampa to defeat Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland in the main event. The show ended with another subtle tease for Breakker going for the NXT Title. It’s been reported that Breakker is up for a significant push.

Punk will be featured on tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT for a live interview to promote his match against Powerhouse Hobbs on Friday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage. The match with Hobbs will be Punk’s second bout since making his return to pro wrestling and debuting for AEW in August. He defeated Darby Allin at All Out on September 5.

Breakker has not responded to Punk’s comments as of this writing. You can see Punk’s full tweet below: