CM Punk will make his AEW commentary debut on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT, the final show before Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

AEW previously announced that Punk will appear live on Rampage. Now they have confirmed that he will be on commentary for the match between Daniel Garcia and Darby Allin, who Punk will face at All Out.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s AEW Rampage from the NOW Arena near Chicago:

* CM Punk appears live and does commentary for Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson

* Kris Statlander vs. Rebel and Jamie Hayter in a Handicap Match

* AEW TNT Champion Miro will speak