For the first time in seven years, CM Punk wrestled his first match on TV at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs with the GTS.

This was Punk’s first TV match since Jan. 2014 where Punk defeated Billy Gunn on an episode of RAW.

Punk brought back a more familiar look wrestling in trunks rather than the longer pants he wore at All Out against Darby Allin. He also used his signature elbow drop in the match for the first time in AEW.

Taz and FTW World Champion Ricky Starks were on commentary for the match. It is not unknown as of now if Punk’s battle against Team Taz is over.

Check out highlights from the match below:

