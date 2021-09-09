CM Punk made his return to AEW Dynamite tonight after emerging victorious over Darby Allin at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view. It looks as though the AEW star is heading into a program against the members of Team Taz.

Punk came out to fans cheering and chanting his name. He then took to a microphone and said, “I want to thank Darby Allin, Sting, and all you [fans].”

Punk then compared getting back into the ring to riding a “violent bicycle”, and he’s looking forward to getting on it once again. He then assured fans that he is just as excited as they are for tonight’s main event of Minoru Suzuki versus Jon Moxley.

Punk followed the fan’s pop by telling Aunt Linda, the woman that helped raise Brian Pillman Jr., that she was an angel. She was sitting front row, and was met with a chant of “Aunt Linda” from the fans in Cincinnati.

Punk then turned the attention to the multiple debuts that happened at All Out. “Ruby Soho! Adam Cole! Bryan Danielson! First person I texted as soon as I was out of the ring in Chicago was my beautiful wife, April. And she said, ‘Baby, what’s next?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know.’ So, Cincinnati, what’s next?”

The crowd began loud chants for their hometown star, Jon Moxley, as well as Pillman Jr. This caused Taz to rise from the commentary table and grab a microphone.

Punk, frustrated he was interrupted, responds, “Out of respect, I’ll let you speak, but don’t ever interrupt me again.”

“Here’s the thing, tough guy. I’m tired of this bulls–t love fest that you’ve been doing,” Taz responded. He says to not mention anyone from team Taz, and that Punk has been mentioning his faction during interviews on social media.

Punk then told him, “I’ll tell you what, because I have known you a long time, because I do respect you, send Starks, send Hook, send me Hobbs. And listen, check it out, all 4 of you, beat me if you can. Survive if I let you.”

The segment ended with Punk posing in the ring to the fans while team Taz watched from the commentary table. Punk then walked up the stage and stared down both Will Hobbs and Hook.

You can see highlights from the segment below:

