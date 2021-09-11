In a new interview with ViBe & Wrestling, current WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest, expressed how excited he is to get in the ring with Bobby Lashley. He assured fans that they will collide when the time is right.

“What I want is my name to live forever and for that, I need moments, championships, and I have to keep moving forward. If today is wrestling Bobby Lashley, I would love it because he is number 1 on RAW and it has to happen,” Priest explained. “I have to have my shot on Monday Night RAW for the WWE championship, but it does not necessarily mean that it has to be today or tomorrow. Now, I have an obligation as champion. I am the United States Champion and I have to defend it and retain it. And I will get to Bobby Lashley when the time is right.”

Winning the US Title at WWE SummerSlam this past August was a major milestone in Priest’s career. He detailed how kind and congratulatory certain WWE Hall of Famers were after his victory against Sheamus.

“For example, Goldberg, the last time I saw him, he came to greet me when I won the championship. And before his match, he gave me a hug and congratulated me,” Priest said. “He told me that he was happy for me and all that, and we did not know each other. Those things have a lot of value because a legend like Goldberg doesn’t have to say a word to me. What does it mean for him? Nothing. And for me, it is the world.

“Edge also congratulated me, and gave me a hug, and told me that he was happy for me. They are people that I saw on TV when I was young, and now, I have them there and they give me advice and help me. And it is incredible for me. I don’t know how I got to this place but I am very happy to be able to share conversations with these legends.”

Another legendary WWE Superstar, The Undertaker, is someone that also made a major impression on Priest when they met. He goes as far as to say that ‘Taker is just as good of a person as he is a WWE character.

“Sometimes they say: ‘don’t meet your heroes’ because they are not going to be what you think. Undertaker is everything and better,” Priest explained. “His love for our business, for WWE, is infinite and he has within him the need to help, and to be positive, and want us all to be successful in our careers. He likes to see people achieve their dreams and wants the company to remain number one. I am a super fan of him, and I was very nervous to have a conversation with him, but he is a tremendous, humble human being… Now we have a very good relationship and it is incredible to know that this is my life, that I have in Undertaker a person with whom I can talk. And he greets me because he knows me. It’s amazing and I love it. He is number one as a character, but also as a person.”

Although they work for the same company in WWE, SmackDown and RAW have known to have some cross-brand rivalries in the past, especially around Survivor Series in November. Priest explained that there’s always a drive within him and other stars to try and have the best matches on the monthly pay-per-view shows.

“It is something like that because they are SmackDown and we are RAW, and we care about what we do. But I think that each of us from the inside clearly wants to be better than them, and we want to be the number one show. Otherwise, what are we here for?” Priest asked. “For example, when we have the PPV and we are all together, in my mind, I feel that my match has to be better than SmackDown’s. It’s always like that. I want to have the best match of the show, but above all, to be better than SmackDown because I am part of RAW. And I want to help RAW. I think we are all like that, and they will want to be like that too, and individually, they want to be better than the stars of the other show. That is real. As a company, we are the same company and we all want to be on top, but there is something there, definitely.”