Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on “The Double Life of Chris Kanyon” drew 214,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 39.87% from the season 3B premiere that aired last week, which focused on WWE’s infamous 2002 Plane Ride from Hell. That episode drew 153,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode on Kanyon drew a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is even with the episode on the Plane Ride from Hell.

Thursday’s episode ranked #87 on the Cable Top 200 with the 0.07 key demo rating, down from the #81 ranking for the Plane Ride from Hell episode. The episode ranked #112 for the night in cable viewership, up from last week’s #128 ranking.

The DSOTR episode on Kanyon drew the fourth-best viewership of season 3. The key demo rating tied with five other episodes as the second-lowest in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was up 39.87% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between Carolina and Houston topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a whopping 2.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.393 million viewers.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on network TV with a 0.97 rating. Law & Order: SVU on NBC topped the night in viewership on network TV with 5.567 million viewers.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker, along with the full episode from last night:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – 191,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – 165,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3A Finale)

Episode 7: Plane Ride From Hell – 153,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3B Premiere)

Episode 8: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode