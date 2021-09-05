Don West took to Twitter today to reveal that his cancer is in remission.

West announced that after 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation, he’s now in remission.

He also noted that he can’t wait to get back on the radio. West has a radio show with NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State.

The former Impact Wrestling commentator wrote, “I want to give everyone an update After 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation my cancer is now in remission Thank you for everyone’s prayers because they truly worked I look forward to getting back on the radio doing what I love.”

As reported in June, Don West was diagnosed with a brain lymphoma.

His sister-in-law had launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised $24,395 of the $40,000 goal. Cody Rhodes, Christopher Daniels, Max Caster, and Vince Russo were just a few who donated to the campaign.

Below is West’s tweet: