Donald J. Trump, former WWE Hall of Famer and the 45th President of the United States, will provide guest commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight this Saturday on pay-per-view on FITE.

The event will feature three broadcast options — English, Spanish, and a third option featuring Trump, UFC star Jorge Masvidal, and former WWE commentator Todd Grisham. Viewers will be able to toggle between the broadcasts from the device in which the show was purchased.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” said Trump. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

Trump will be the honored guest at the final press conference for the event this afternoon, September 9th, at 1 p.m. ET from the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa. Trump will welcome the fighters via satellite, and will also answer questions from the media about his appearance this Saturday. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will also appear in person at today’s press conference.

In addition to Holyfield vs. Belfort, the show features Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz in a professional boxing bout, David Haye making his professional comeback against Joe Fournier, and Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll. The event is available at TrillerFightClub.com, FITE or on local cable/satellite and iNDEMAND partners throughout the USA and Canada.