Drew McIntyre has called out WWE Champion Big E and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW was headlined by Big E retaining his title over Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage match. After the bout, Big E celebrated until McIntyre’s music interrupted and he came to the entrance-way with his sword, Angela. McIntyre raised the sword and pointed to the ring at Big E, who was staring back at him. RAW went off the air with McIntyre and Big E mouthing at each other.

McIntyre later appeared on RAW Talk after the show and said he was making a statement by interrupting Big E’s post-match celebration. McIntyre praised Big E and said Big E as champion is cool, but he wants the WWE Title back.

McIntyre went on to apologize to Big E because he’s coming for him. Kevin Patrick asked what happens if McIntyre is sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft this Friday or next Monday, and McIntyre said then he will be coming for Reigns and the WWE Universal Title.

You can see video and a few photos of Reigns and Big E below. Stay tuned for more.