Former WWE superstar, EC3, spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats about his time with WWE before being released in April 2020. During the conversation, EC3 disclosed that there were once plans for him to create a stable with Drake Maverick and FTR, formerly known as “The Revival” in WWE.

“There were ideas thrown around where we wanted to create some things before The Narrative was full tilt,” EC3 tells Cageside Seats. “There was an idea for a Horsemen-esque kind of thing we tossed around and played with, but the pandemic prevented one of our days to travel and shoot stuff. [FTR] went their way, I went my way, and Drake returned to WWE.

“What a good idea that was. I was kind of hesitant too. I was kind of hesitant because I don’t look that part anymore, and I’m doing this. But that would have been awesome. [FTR] is the best tag team in the world, and Drake is one of the greatest wrestling brains in the world. I’m all-around the best body, best mind, best personality, best looks, best facial hair. It would have been money. I think I would have wanted to call it: RICH.”

Now working with promotions like Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, EC3 hopes to continue expanding as a personality. He also admitted that a ROH – AEW collaboration may increase fan interest in Ring of Honor. However, he noted how something similar was just done with Impact Wrestling.

“We should play bold and do some things to bring attention to what is a very talented locker room and a very great product. It’s just getting the eyeballs on it. Obviously, a partnership with AEW does that in a sense, but at the same time, it’s just been done with Impact,” the former Impact Wrestling world champion said. “As opposed to rehashing the past and the nostalgia, which I always preach against, I don’t want to do something that’s already been done as much as doing something that’s never been done.

“Ring of Honor is sitting on a giant library of extremely crazy content I’m creating on my own called The Narrative, where I have Braun Strowman’s first non-WWE match,” EC3 added. “There’s buzz in that, I would think. We also have a pay-per-view coming up. We have Death Before Dishonor coming up in Philly at the 2300 Arena. I’m in the world title match. I’ll win, it’s cool. Maybe, as the champion, I will bring the brand the attention and notoriety it deserves.”