WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced for next Friday’s Draft Night 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Edge has not appeared since leaving on an ambulance following an attack by Seth Rollins two weeks ago. Last week’s SmackDown saw Rollins issue an ultimatum to Edge, and he once again challenged Edge to respond on tonight’s show.

In an update, Edge took to Twitter during SmackDown and issued a response to Rollins.

“I’ll see you at #SmackDown next week,” Edge wrote.

Rollins responded and wrote, “Well, well…”

Edge has not wrestled since losing to Rollins on the September 10 Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, which came a few weeks after his win over Rollins at SummerSlam on August 21.

It looks like the Edge vs. Rollins rubber match will take place in the next month or so, perhaps at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 21.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the tweets from Edge and Rollins, along with video of Rollins’ SmackDown segment: