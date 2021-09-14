Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark episode will be headlined by six-man action with The Best Friends taking on TH2 and Jora Johl. The women’s division will be headlined by Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise, while masked wrestlers Fuego Del Sol and Mysterious Movado will lock up.

These AEW Dark matches were taped at Universal Studios in Orlando this past weekend, which were AEW’s first set of tapings at the venue. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us this evening for live coverage. Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* Jade Cargill vs. Angelica Risk

* Leyla Hirsch vs. KiLynn King

* Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Shawn Spears vs. Khash

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Mysterious Movado

* 2point0 vs. Erik and Andrew Lockhart

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jora Johl and TH2