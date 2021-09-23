WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff took to Twitter today with an interesting observation on WWE and AEW following last night’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Bischoff, who has appeared for AEW a few times and was inducted into the WWE Hall earlier this year, noted how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is at his happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight, and “s--t got real” last night with the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Bischoff predicted fun times ahead for pro wrestling fans.

“In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcMahon personality, he’s happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight. S--t got real last night. Strap in. This is going to be a fun ride!,” he wrote.

One fan responded and asked if anyone in Vince’s inner circle believe they are in a fight, and if they “have the balls” to tell Vince.

Bischoff responded, “After last night, they won’t need to.”

It sounds like Bischoff is predicting a strong rating for Dynamite, or perhaps assuming Vince got a look at the hot crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City last night. AEW announced a sold out crowd of 20,144 fans in attendance for Grand Slam.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Bischoff’s full tweets below:

In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcMahon personality, he’s happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight. S--t got real last night. Strap in. This is going to be a fun ride! — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 23, 2021