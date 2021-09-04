In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE SmackDown Superstar Finn Balor heaped praise on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, calling the Tribal Chief “a once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

Balor said unlike detractors who spoke “s–t about Roman and his abilities,” he always knew Reigns was “something special” the moment they locked horns for the time time on the Jul 25th, 2016 episode of RAW.

“The world was talking s— about Roman and his abilities and his performances,” Balor said. “From the first moment we locked up, I knew he was something special. He was operating on a different level that people didn’t quite fully understand. Now people are learning he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Roman’s proven that over and again, and the masses have accepted and acknowledged that ability and growth. His presence is just unimaginable right now.”

Balor then spoke of the challenges he has endured on his road to the top in WWE.

“I wasn’t born into this business,” admitted Balor. “I’m not from a wrestling family—I’m from a family of railroad workers. I had to work for everything, not only in this business, but in life.

“I’m 5′ 11″ in a big man’s industry. Before I got to WWE, you wouldn’t believe how often I got told, ‘You’re not what they’re looking for.’ I’m proving those people wrong. Everything that’s been said about me, I’ve heard it. ‘He’s too small.’ ‘He can’t cut a promo.’ ‘He always gets hurt.’ Yet, 21 years later, I’m still here. I’m still in the main event; I’m still in the title picture. And I still have something to prove.”

As noted, WWE teased the return of The Demon after this week’s SmackDown main event, which saw Reigns retaining his Universal Title over Balor with the Guillotine submission hold.

It is rumored that Balor vs. Reigns will take place once again at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.