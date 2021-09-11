The first set of AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida take place today. The first session is from 12 pm to 3 pm and the second is 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Below are photos of the stage and ring setup at the studio. AEW President Tony Khan also made an appearance before the show got going to thank the fans and talk about the history of running at Universal Studios.

The reported plan is to tape about once a month to record four shows per taping, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Each episode of Dark is expected to be around 90 minutes long.

On weeks when Rampage is live, they will tape Dark, as well, which will typically happen with bigger arenas.