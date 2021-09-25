Former Retribution member Slapjack (aka Shane Thorne) wrestled a dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown got going.

As seen in the video below, Thorne is working a Crocodile Dundee/Crocodile Hunter type gimmick now. He was born in Perth, Western Australia.

Once his former group split, Thorn has remained off TV, but has worked dark matches against Karrion Kross — and just earlier this month — Keith Lee.

Thorne may have caught some of the reactions on social media and commented later in the night, “Suuuuure Croc Dundee isn’t cool [thumbs up emoji]”

“Tell me more about how Steve wasn’t one of the most badass people on the planet,” Thorne wrote this morning.

On the official WWE website roster, he’s still listed as Slapjack on the RAW brand.

Suuuuure Croc Dundee isn't cool… 👍 pic.twitter.com/CUKdlc0bgg — Shane Thorne (@WWEThorne) September 25, 2021