Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust (fka Tyler Rust) has been announced for the ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view.

ROH previously announced that two recently-released free agents would be facing off at the pay-per-view. In an update, it was announced on the latest episode of ROH Week By Week, seen below, that Atlas vs. Rust will be the match at Death Before Dishonor.

Atlas and Rust were released from their WWE NXT contracts on August 6. Atlas had been working singles matches while Rust was a member of The Diamond Mine. Atlas previously made his ROH debut in 2019, while Taylor worked two matches in 2020.

Atlas will make his New Japan debut at the NJPW Strong tapings from Philadelphia in October.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, September 12 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The Hour One pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing for free on HonorClub, ROH’s YouTube channel, and Facebook. The main Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view card will begin at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Title

Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido (c)

Finals for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament

Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize

ROH Pure Title Match

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox) (c)

Violence Unlimited (Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson) vs. John Walters, LSG and Lee Moriarty

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust

Hour One Pre-show: 15-Man Honor Rumble

Danhausen, Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young, 5 other participants TBA

Winner receives a future ROH World Title shot.