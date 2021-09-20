Josh Barnett announced this evening that former WWE NXT UK star Killer Kelly will be making her return to Bloodsport. She joins already announced Marina Shafir and Calvin Tankman.

Barnett tweeted, “Ever since competing at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 3, @Kelly_WP has been telling me how much she wants to get back in this ring and go to war with someone. Welcome back Killer Kelly. We’re glad to have you. Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!”

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 is on Friday, October 22. The event is taking place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

Killer Kelly was released from WWE in August 2020. She has also wrestled in Westside Xtreme Wrestling and Pro-Wrestling: EVE.