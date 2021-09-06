Former WWE star Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) debuted at tonight’s AEW All Out during the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. Soho was released by WWE in June of this year.

Soho ended up winning the match to earn a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship by lastly eliminating Thunder Rosa. Rounding out the top four in the Battle Royale was Nyla Rose and Tay Conti.

Britt Baker is the current Women’s Champion after retaining against Kris Statlander earlier in the night. No word on when Soho faces Baker.

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:

Bodies are flying over the top in the Casino Battle Royale. How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/pb8ZoSq40f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021