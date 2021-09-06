Former WWE star Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) debuted at tonight’s AEW All Out during the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. Soho was released by WWE in June of this year.
Soho ended up winning the match to earn a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship by lastly eliminating Thunder Rosa. Rounding out the top four in the Battle Royale was Nyla Rose and Tay Conti.
Britt Baker is the current Women’s Champion after retaining against Kris Statlander earlier in the night. No word on when Soho faces Baker.
Destination Known!
Welcome to the team…@RubySoho is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/vsDmH6dmTE
Bodies are flying over the top in the Casino Battle Royale.
The power of @Jade_Cargill! #AEWAllOut
.@realrubysoho is the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/b92fw7jXgk
.@NylaRoseBeast eliminates Jade! #AEWAllOut
We are down to 3 – @NylaRoseBeast, @thunderrosa22 & @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/qF3gfcnQMP
And then there were two: @realrubysoho and @thunderrosa22#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/KNQGOF6uDl
No backing down for @realrubysoho or @thunderrosa22! #AEWAllOut
Your Casino Battle Royale winner: @realrubysoho! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/gRRcuDS9FH
