AEW announced four more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
As noted, there will be a total of eight matches. Below is the updated line-up:
* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae and Jaylee
* Ren Jones vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Jade Cargill (with Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Shawna Reed
* Daniel Garcia (with 2point0) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue
* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata
* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford (with The Bunny)
* The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum
AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
