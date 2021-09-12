AEW announced four more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

As noted, there will be a total of eight matches. Below is the updated line-up:

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae and Jaylee

* Ren Jones vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Jade Cargill (with Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Shawna Reed

* Daniel Garcia (with 2point0) vs. Lee Moriarty

* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata

* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford (with The Bunny)

* The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.