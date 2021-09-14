FOX Sports has issued an alert to tout the ratings success of last Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX episode, which marked WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As noted, SmackDown tied with the Royal Rumble go-home episode as the most-watched blue brand show of the year, drawing 2.383 million viewers. SmackDown ranked #1 in all three main demographics for the fifth week in a row. You can click here for our full ratings report on Super SmackDown.

In an updated, FOX Sports issued the following on the show:

SMACKDOWN SLAMS COMPETITION, SCORES BEST SHOW SINCE JANUARY 2021 2,383,000 viewers tuned in for last week’s FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN ON FOX (Sept. 10, 2021) – Friday’s broadcast was the most-watched edition of SMACKDOWN since Jan. 22, 2021, and was up +11% over September 2020’s average viewership (2,155,000) – SMACKDOWN was the most-watched telecast of the day in the coveted A18-49 demographic Top Markets: – Birmingham (4.4/7)

– Richmond (4.2/8)

– Memphis (3.7/7)

– Tulsa (3.7/7)

– Louisville (3.5/7)