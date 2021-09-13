New WWE signee, Olympic Gold Medalist, and reigning NCAA Division I National Wrestling Champion Gable Steveson sat down for an interview on an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. During the episode he discusses his current plans regarding whether he will wrestle at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“[Whether I wrestle in them] just depends how my contract goes,” answers Steveson. “I can’t say too much. I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. That’s a longways away. It is three years, but I’m always ready. It all depends on my obligation with the WWE. After this year I’m 100% with the WWE. And if I re-sign, I’m 100% with them. I’m not the boss of the situation, so I can’t say.”

Steveson, still an NCAA athlete at the University of Minnesota, signed an NIL deal with the WWE this month. He goes on to reveal whether or not he will be able to wrestle for the WWE while still doing amateur wrestling for Minnesota. He says there is a chance he could compete for the WWE between now and March, and that it would be allowed by the rules of the contract he signed.

“It is allowed, yep,” shares Steveson. “It could [happen]. It’s likely, very, very, likely. But who knows? I don’t know what day. It could be Monday Night Raw, today, or it could happen on Friday Night SmackDown.”

Helwani also asks Steveson if he believes he will be able to skip NXT and go straight to the WWE main roster. Steveson says he thinks there is a significant chance he will go straight to the main roster. But he also notes that he is open to anything. In a recent interview he had noted that fans may see him sooner than they expect.

“There is, I think, there is a very big chance I might go straight to the main roster and not go to NXT,” revels Steveson. “I was open to anything, but with the way things are going, I think I’m going to jump straight to the main roster. And I know there’s a lot to learn and I’m ready to soak everything in like a sponge and just be ready to go out and put a good show on for the crowd.”

