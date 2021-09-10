Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson says he is not the next Kurt Angle.

As noted, WWE announced today that the reigning NCAA wrestling champion has signed a unique contract with the company. You can click here for details on his contract and how WWE will work with him in Minnesota while he finishes up college at the University of Minnesota, what the UFC wanted from him, and more.

Gable getting into pro wrestling has led to fans comparing him to WWE Hall of Famer Angle, with some saying he should be given a gimmick similar to Angle, with theme music and all. Gable responded to the comments in a tweet tonight.

“I’m not the next Kurt Angle.. I’m Gable Steveson.. Now, Please Enjoy The Show.. Thank you! [popcorn emoji],” wrote Gable, a lifelong pro wrestling fan.

Some fans pointed to an Instagram post Gable made back on August 28. The photo shows the 21 year old in his Team USA singlet, with a caption that calls himself a modern day Kurt Angle.

“Modern Day Kurt Angle..,” he wrote as the caption to the photo, seen below.

