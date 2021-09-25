Jake “The Snake” Roberts reportedly underwent foot surgery and that’s why he’s been off of AEW TV, according to an exclusive report by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net.

According to Haynes, the AEW manager had pins inserted in some of his toes.

His doctors have recently cleared him to return to work. Roberts could potentially appear on AEW programming as early as this week.

As noted in July, Jake Roberts announced during a talk with Diamond Dallas Page that he had signed a new two-year deal with AEW.

Roberts made his AEW TV debut in March of last year when he confronted Cody Rhodes to let him know Lance Archer was coming to AEW.

