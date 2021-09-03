On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Heels star Allen Maldonado. One of the stunt coordinators for Heels is multi-time WWE and WCW champion Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Maldonado described what it was like working with Guerrero.

“Right before the pandemic hit, we were working with Chavo,” Maldonado said. “I picked his brain, as far as wrestling, just the psyche. He’s the one that referred a lot of the documentaries that I studied. Shout out to Chavo, man. He definitely had his fingerprints on this show as well.”

Guerrero has also done work on many other wrestling-related TV shows like GLOW and Young Rock. Hausman asked Maldonado if he had ever had any interactions with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during his time in Hollywood.

“Early on in my career, I audition for a film called Gridiron Gang,” Maldonado recalled. “That was the longest and most excruciating audition process I’ve ever been in. It was 10 months of auditioning, countless auditions, a screen test with The Rock. I tested with The Rock, and I had a football test.

“And the football test, I did great, but I was two weeks out of a car accident, and I was in so much pain. I went through hell for this audition. Didn’t get it but I did had an opportunity to screen test with The Rock. I’ve worked with him once before in that capacity but only in passing.

“He was super cool. This is early Rock too. This isn’t the super superstar that he is now. This is when he was getting his foot in the game, and they started really giving him opportunities as a lead. I would love to get the opportunity to work with him in the future. We got some history, and he owe me a film. He owe me a film. I’m about to start saying that. The Rock owes me a film.”

A brand new episode of Heels premieres every Sunday night, 10/9c, on Starz

