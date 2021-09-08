The fourth episode of Heels drew 79,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Wrestlenomics. This is down 15.95% from the third episode, which drew 94,000 viewers for the debut of CM Punk’s “Ricky Rabies” character.

The key demo rating for the fourth episode of Heels is unavailable as of this writing, but the episode drew 24,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 29.41% from the 34,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.03 key demo rating for last week’s episode drew.

The new pro wrestling drama on Starz did not make the Cable Top 150 for the fourth week in a row. Once again this week, it appears many viewers are watching the show via the Starz app, and not live. The numbers above only account for linear viewing, and does not include streaming platforms.

The fourth episode of Heels drew the lowest viewership of the series so far.

Below is our Heels Season 1 Viewership Tracker, along with synopses for the remaining episodes, plus a video preview for episode 5, clips from episode 4, and footage of the cast discussing episode 4:

Episode 1: 128,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 2: 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 3: 93,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic (CM Punk debut)

Episode 4: 79,000 viewers

PREVIEWS FOR REMAINING EPISODES:

Episode 5: Swerve

When the South Georgia State Fair shows interest in featuring the DWL at this year’s fair, it’s on Jack to close the deal with an electric night of matches. But chaos reigns as Bill, Ace, and Crystal each have their own ideas, none of which are in Jack’s script.

Episode 6: House Show

It’s the day of Big Jim’s baby’s baptism and a new beginning for everyone in Duffy. Meanwhile, Jack’s running around town prepping and promoting the upcoming match at the fair, but also trying to make the time for those in his life who deserve it most.

Episode 7: The Big Bad Fish Man

The South Georgia State Fair is only a couple of weeks away and Jack’s doing all he can to keep his professional and personal lives intact. Staci has increasing suspicions that Jack played a larger role in Ace’s unexpected Heel-turn. Thomas is acting out in school, the DWL’s forced to audition additional wrestlers, and Jack stays busy warding off Charlie Gully from poaching his best talent, including Ace.

Episode 8: Double Turn

The culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pays off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but when outside-the-ring drama enters the squared circle, there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.