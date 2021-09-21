The sixth episode of Heels drew 93,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 17.72% from the fifth episode, which drew 79,000 viewers.

Heels drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Sunday. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 rating. This week’s 0.03 key demo rating represents 34,000 viewers aged 18-49. This is up 25.93% from the 27,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 rating drew.

The pro wrestling drama on Starz made the Cable Top 150 for second time, ranking #150 for the day, which is down from last week’s #148 spot. Once again this week, it appears many viewers are watching the show via the Starz app, and not live. The numbers above only account for linear viewing, and does not include streaming platforms.

The sixth episode of Heels tied with the third episode for the best key demo rating, and tied with the third episode for the third-best viewership. Viewership was up 17.72% from the week before, while the key demo rating was up 50% from the week before.

Below is our Heels Season 1 Viewership Tracker, along with synopses for the remaining episodes, plus a video preview for episode 7 and clips from episode 6:

Episode 1: 128,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 2: 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 3: 93,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic (CM Punk debut)

Episode 4: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 5: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 6: 93,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

PREVIEWS FOR REMAINING EPISODES:

Episode 7: The Big Bad Fish Man

The South Georgia State Fair is only a couple of weeks away and Jack’s doing all he can to keep his professional and personal lives intact. Staci has increasing suspicions that Jack played a larger role in Ace’s unexpected Heel-turn. Thomas is acting out in school, the DWL’s forced to audition additional wrestlers, and Jack stays busy warding off Charlie Gully from poaching his best talent, including Ace.

Episode 8: Double Turn

The culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pays off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but when outside-the-ring drama enters the squared circle, there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.