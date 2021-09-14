The fifth episode of Heels drew 79,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Wrestlenomics. This is even with the fourth episode, which also drew 79,000 viewers.

Heels drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is also even with last week’s 0.02 rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 27,000 viewers aged 18-49. This is up 12.5% from the 24,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 rating drew.

The new pro wrestling drama on Starz made the Cable Top 150 for first time, ranking #148. Once again this week, it appears many viewers are watching the show via the Starz app, and not live. The numbers above only account for linear viewing, and does not include streaming platforms.

The fourth and fifth episodes of Heels are tied for the lowest viewership of the series so far.

Below is our Heels Season 1 Viewership Tracker, along with synopses for the remaining episodes, plus a video preview for episode 6:

Episode 1: 128,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 2: 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 3: 93,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic (CM Punk debut)

Episode 4: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 5: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

PREVIEWS FOR REMAINING EPISODES:

Episode 6: House Show

It’s the day of Big Jim’s baby’s baptism and a new beginning for everyone in Duffy. Meanwhile, Jack’s running around town prepping and promoting the upcoming match at the fair, but also trying to make the time for those in his life who deserve it most.

Episode 7: The Big Bad Fish Man

The South Georgia State Fair is only a couple of weeks away and Jack’s doing all he can to keep his professional and personal lives intact. Staci has increasing suspicions that Jack played a larger role in Ace’s unexpected Heel-turn. Thomas is acting out in school, the DWL’s forced to audition additional wrestlers, and Jack stays busy warding off Charlie Gully from poaching his best talent, including Ace.

Episode 8: Double Turn

The culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pays off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but when outside-the-ring drama enters the squared circle, there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.