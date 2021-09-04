An Honor Rumble match has been announced for the ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII Hour One pre-show.

The winner of the Honor Rumble will receive a future shot at the ROH World Title, currently held by Bandido. Danhausen is the first confirmed entrant for the Honor Rumble. Kevin Eck noted on the ROH website that there may be a few surprise entrants.

The Battle Royal-style match begins with two competitors and has the other participants entering the ring at timed intervals.

This will be the first Honor Rumble in more than two years. The last 30-man Honor Rumble match was held at the G1 Supercard event on April 6, 2019 at Madison Square Garden, and was won by Kenny King.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, September 12 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The Hour One pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing for free on HonorClub, ROH’s YouTube channel, and Facebook. The main Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view card will begin at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Title

Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido (c)

Finals for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament

Angelina Love or Rok-C vs. Trish Adora or Miranda Alize

ROH Pure Title Match

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox) (c)

TBA vs. TBA

Two top free agents who were recently released from another promotion will compete.

Violence Unlimited (Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson) vs. John Walters, LSG and Lee Moriarty

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

Hour One Pre-show: Honor Rumble

Danhausen, other participants TBA

Winner receives a future ROH World Title shot.