Impact announced four more matches for this Thursday’s episode.

Petey Williams is set to face TJP while Laredo Kid will face John Skyler.

The other matches are Matt Reholdt vs. Trey and Violent By Design vs. Decacy.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Christian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, & Josh Alexander

*Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler

* Violent By Design vs. Decay

* Petey Williams vs. TJP

* Matt Rehwoldt vs. Trey

Impact Wrestling airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm ET.