Impact Wrestling is bringing back the Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view.

The all-women’s event will be headlined by a Monster’s Ball match to honor former WCW & TNA star Daffney, who passed away at the age of 46 on September 1. Daffney was the first Knockout to participate in a Monster’s Ball match when she faced Taylor Wilde at the 2009 Sacrifice pay-per-view.

Knockouts Knockdown will be taped this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the weekend Impact TV tapings from Skyway Studios in Nashville. It will then air on Saturday, October 9 via Impact Plus and the Impact YouTube channel for Ultimate Insiders.

Knockouts Knockdown will see the Impact debut of former WWE NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez, who was released in early August. Christy Hemme will also return. Impact noted in their announcement that Hemme will have a “major role in Knockouts Knockdown” but it wasn’t clear if she will be wrestling.

Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim announced the return of Knockouts Knockdown on Facebook last night. You can see her video below. Kim said there will be female wrestlers, referees, announcers, and more.

“I am so excited for Knockouts Knockdown, when females from across the wrestling landscape will take over The IMPACT Zone, with female wrestlers, referees, announcers and more,” Kim said. “There is so much planned, so much excitement for Knockouts Knockdown – I know the fans will be excited to watch it live this weekend, starting Friday afternoon, at The IMPACT Zone in Nashville. Doing something to honor Daffney’s memory is something that everyone involved with the event and others are thrilled to be able to do. She was a great wrestler and a better person. No one will forget Daffney; we want to honor her.”

The inaugural Knockouts Knockdown event was held in 2013 with Kim winning a Gauntlet to be crowned the “Queen of the Knockouts” in the main event. The event was also held in 2014, 2015, 2016, and in 2017 as the “Victory Road: Knockouts Knockdown” event. The 2017 event was headlined by Leva Bates, ODB, Alisha Edwards and Santana Garrett defeating Laurel Van Ness (aka Chelsea Green), Angelina Love, Diamante, and current Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary.

Stay tuned for more on the return of Knockouts Knockdown.