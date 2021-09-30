Impact Wrestling has released a backstage video of Sami Callihan being tended to at the recent TV tapings from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

We noted earlier this month how Callihan suffered a broken ankle, a broken tibia, and a broken fibia while doing a suicide dive from the ring to the floor at the Impact TV tapings. Callihan underwent surgery in Nashville and was released from the hospital, and expected to be out of action until mid-2022 at the earliest.

In an update, Impact’s backstage video, seen below, notes that Callihan suffered a left leg injury while being attacked by Moose and W. Morrissey. The video ended with Callihan being taken away from Skyway Studios in an ambulance as co-workers cheered him on with words of encouragement.

Sami tweeted after the announcement and wrote, “Your biggest mistake was leaving me alive. I’LL. BE. BACK. #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Callihan had surgery earlier this month and is already back at home in Iowa recovering. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday, September 21. Impact did not give a timetable for his return, but they teased an update on tonight’s Impact show. The report from earlier this month noted that Callihan was expected to be out of the ring until mid-2022 at the earliest.

Callihan’s Wrestling Revolver promotion is scheduled to return from a hiatus on Saturday, October 30 in D, Iowa with a “Tales from the Ring” event. Callihan was booked to reunite with Jon Moxley to face Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards of The Wolves in what was billed as a “Tag Team Dream Match” between the two teams.

TWR noted on Twitter this week that they were working on a replacement for Callihan.

“Still figuring it out! We will be announcing a suitable replacement match soon!,” they wrote in response to a fan inquiry on Callihan working the show.

Callihan last wrestled at the pre-taped Victory Road special that aired on Saturday, September 18, teaming with Edwards for a loss to Moose and W. Morrissey. That was the same day the injury occurred at the tapings. Last week’s Impact featured a backstage segment where Edwards and Callihan double teamed Moose backstage. Tonight’s Impact will feature Edwards vs. Morrissey in a Street Fight, apparently putting a pause on the feud.

Stay tuned for more on Callihan’s status. You can see related posts below from Impact, TWR, Edwards and Callihan:

BREAKING: @TheSamiCallihan has been ATTACKED backstage by @TheMooseNation and @TheCaZXL, suffering an injury to his left leg. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on @AXSTV as this situation develops. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/N04q3DVESU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2021

Still figuring it out! We will be announcing a suitable replacement match soon! — The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) September 28, 2021

Showed up to the ER looking like a Desperado.#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kKWMGkC2ns — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) September 30, 2021

Your biggest mistake was leaving me alive. I’LL. BE. BACK. #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/SVUtDlxS98 — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) September 30, 2021