Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering on tonight’s Impact.

The win got them the number one contenders spot for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Havok and Rosemary. The two teams will meet at Knockouts Knockdown on October 9 at 8 pm ET on Impact Plus.

Also tonight, Trey Miguel defeated Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne in the opening match of the X Division Tournament.

He now goes to Bound For Glory to face two other yet to be determined opponents to crown a new X Division Champion.

As noted, Josh Alexander opted to relinquish the title to receive an opportunity against Impact World Champion Christian Cage at the upcoming PPV.