Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by Impact Wrestling.

Anthem Chief Corporate Officer and Impact President Ed Nordholm issued an e-mail to the Impact roster and staff today to announce that Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely moving forward, according to PWInsider.

Dreamer was suspended for his comments on WWE’s infamous 2002 “Plane Ride from Hell” and the behavior of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, made on Vice’s “Dark Side of the Ring” last night. You can click here for our report on the comments, which includes full video of the episode.

Nordholm stated that the company was aware of Dreamer’s DSOTR comments, and that they were “out of line with our core values” as a company.

Nordholm went on to say that Dreamer was “asked to leave effective immediately” from Skyway Studios in Nashville, where the company is preparing to tape content this weekend. Nordholm also asked if anyone had any questions or concerns, to approach Impact Hall of Famer & Producer Gail Kim, Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, or himself.

Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that officials announced at today’s production meeting that Dreamer would not be working the tapings.

Dreamer has been working on-air and behind-the-scenes roles with the company since returning in 2018. There is no word on how this will impact his future with the company, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.