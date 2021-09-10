Impact Wrestling has announced a special start time for their next pay-per-view event, Bound For Glory. This event will begin at 10 PM EST on Saturday, October 23.

On that same night, AEW will host a special edition of Dynamite in Orlando, Florida. The reason for this particular air date for AEW is due to the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins NHL hockey game airing on TNT the Wednesday before, October 20.

Impact has extended an open invite for stars of AEW, New Japan-Pro Wrestling and AAA to come and join their event.

Stay tuned for details on matches added to this year’s Bound For Glory.