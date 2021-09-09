Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV🇺🇸 and @fightnet🇨🇦/8:30pm ET on IMPACT Insider💻!@DashingChrisBey vs. @THEdavidfinlay @TheMooseNation vs. @TheEddieEdwards @GottaGetSwann vs. @MachineGunKA @SteveMaclin vs. @iPeteyWilliams @WeAreRosemary vs. @RealTSteelz #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/d03dbdASeV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2021
#IMPACTin60 features the best of @Myers_Wrestling TONIGHT at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/xY6XMhEU6E
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2021
Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!