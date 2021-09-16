Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight is the go-home show before Victory Road on Saturday!

** Before tonight’s show, Fallah Bahh and No Way defeated Hernandez and Johnny Swinger on Before The Impact! Post-match, Su Yung, Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren scout out one of Johnny’s Swingerellas to take with them. **

D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with some tag team action!

Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) vs. Violent By Design (Rhino & Deaner)

Black Taurus and Rhino begin this clashing. Rhino charges towards Taurus and sets him up in the corner. Rhino is on top of Taurus up until he tags Deaner in. Once Deaner steps into the ring, Taurus finds his footing again with a nice attack in the corner. Taurus makes a hot tag to Crazzy Steve. The fans want Crazzy Steve to bite Deaner’s face off.

Deaner holds control of Steve before bringing Rhino back in. Rhino is all about cutting the ring off from Steve. Rhino holds Steve in between the ropes and tries to stretch his face. Deaner makes his way back into the ring. Steve bites Deaner before driving him down on the mat with a neck breaker. Eric Young waves his VBD flag, distracting the referee. Well, VBD’s plan backfires as Deaner accidentally slams the flag into Rhino, who is holding on to Steve. Steve recovers by hitting a tornado DDT on Deaner, which helps him pick up the pinfall victory.

Winners: Decay

Post-Match: Eric Young is extremely disappointed that Rhino continues to lose following his baptism. Rhino and Young exchange words that are inaudible. Rhino grabs Young’s arm. Deaner steps in and attacks Rhino. Young concludes the brawl by breaking the flag pole on the back of Rhino. It looks like Rhino is evicted from his stay with VBD.

At Swinger’s Palace: Alisha Edwards is concerned for Johnny Swinger heading into Bound For Glory. Since the show will take place in Las Vegas, she doesn’t think Swinger will bank any profit there. TJP is there to collect his money after making a bet last week. Petey Williams is mad TJP placed a bet on his match last week. Williams promises he’s going to kick his ass later tonight.

Backstage: Team Cage is standing by with Gia Miller before their main event battle. Each man is confident they will walk out the victors before their individually scheduled matches on Saturday at Victory Road.

TJP vs. Petey Williams

Both men go straight into a tight lockup. TJP gains the upper hand with a wrist lock. Petey Williams escapes out with a nice flip and turns it into a front facelock. They reset while the audience applauds their first go-around. More mat wrestling takes place. Williams shifts the momentum with a rollup. TJP pops out at two. Both men exchange kicks. TJP webs himself in the ropes and eats a big codebreaker from Williams. Williams whirls around TJP with a tilt-a-whirl takeover followed by a leg sweep for a two-count. Their match will continue after the commercial break.