With Victory Road just 48 hours away, last-minute pushes and pulls are bound to happen tonight on Impact Wrestling’s final stop before Saturday.

For tonight’s main event, Impact World Champion Christian Cage and his opponent on Saturday, Ace Austin, will lead their teams in a massive 10-man tag bout.

Representing Cage’s team, it’ll be himself, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan. Over on Austin’s team, it’ll consist of himself, Madman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose and W. Morrissey.

Which captain will capitalize on this victory and get ahead before their contest on Saturday?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid

* TJP vs. Petey Williams

* Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel

* Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) vs. Violent By Design (Rhino & Deaner)

* And, Johnny Swinger & Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh & No Way will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM EST!