Just one week out from Victory Road, anything can happen on tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

One potential matchup that spectators could see next Saturday at Victory Road is the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) defend their titles in a rematch against Rich Swann and Willie Mack. But before that viable matchup, Karl Anderson will do battle against Swann in a Bunkhouse Brawl tonight!

Two weeks ago, Swann and Mack captured a victory over the Good Brothers in a championship contenders match. Upset over their loss, the Good Brothers took it upon themselves to powerbomb Mack straight through a table. Last week, the champions did nothing more than mock and poke fun at Mack’s gruesome injuries and how Swann would be all alone now that his partner is on the shelf.

Furious over what he heard, Swann stormed the ring with a steel chair in hand, getting a few good shots in before security separated him and the tag duo. Executive Vice President of Impact Scott D’Amore addressed a very aggressive Swann in the back and gave him this Bunkhouse Brawl match tonight. Can Swann avenge a win for his fallen partner, or will Anderson try to gain a “W” after the brutal loss from two weeks ago?

Speaking of cruel punishment, Moose seems to have asserted himself in the mix between W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards. Joining a temporary alliance with Morrissey, Moose looks to gain a knockout over Edwards on tonight’s show.

Last week, Moose did the unthinkable by assaulting the heart of Impact. A firm believer that Edwards’ hero antics are preposterous, Moose laid a beatdown on Edwards, with the help of Morrissey, of course. It’ll be up to Edwards to rise up and prove the good guy always wins. But he’ll have an uphill battle to climb when facing the former self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Below are the matches set for tonight’s show:

* Bunkhouse Brawl: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams II

* Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

* Laredo Kid makes his return to Impact against John Skyler on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!

