Impact Wrestling is tonight at 8 pm ET on AXS TV as they continue toward the Bound for Glory PPV on October 23.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

* Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne (X Division Title Tournament Match)

* Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey (Street Fight)

* Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering (Number One Contender’s Match For Tag Titles)

* Madman Fulton vs. Christopher Daniels