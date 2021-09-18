Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s special coverage of Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road. This event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV and Impact’s Ultimate Insiders YouTube channel at 8 PM EST. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Victory Road! We kick things off with a triple threat match!

Steve Maclin vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams

Steve Maclin comes into this will with all the confidence in the world. Maclin divides his time between Williams and TJP. Williams catches Maclin with a baseball slide. TJP grabs a lift from Williams with a nice dive on Maclin. Back in the ring, Maclin goes for a crossbody turned vertical suplex for a near-fall. Maclin steps out of the ring and takes care of TJP up on the ramp. Maclin returns to the ring and almost knocks Williams head off. Maclin looks for a cover, and Williams pops free at two.

Maclin maintains control with a textbook German suplex for two. Maclin hoists Williams up with a double underhook backbreaker. Maclin hits another cover. But this time, TJP breaks it up. Maclin takes his frustrations out on TJP with a choke in the corner. Williams climbs over to save TJP. Maclin stacks Williams and TJP in a double tree of woe position and smashes into both of them! Maclin drags Williams out of the corner and hooks the leg for a near-fall.

Williams starts to feel himself with a suplex, followed by a running knee strike. On the outside, Williams pops a perfect hurricanrana. Williams returns to the ring with a codebreaker for a two-count on Maclin! TJP spikes Maclin. All three men trade haymakers in the center of the ring. TJP and Williams create a brief alliance and corner Maclin with some top rope punches. Williams applies the sharpshooter on Maclin. TJP locks Williams up in an octopus stretch. Maclin topples the pile and breaks it up. Williams misses a Canadian Destroyer attempt on TJP. TJP fires a suplex on Maclin. TJP hits two running kicks on Maclin and Williams.

TJP plants a Detonation Kick on Maclin. Williams catches TJP with a Canadian Destroyer. Maclin hits his Mayhem for All finisher on Williams and heads back to take the pinfall victory on TJP.

Winner: Steve Maclin

Up next, we have a Five-Man Scramble!

Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler vs. Jake Something vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid