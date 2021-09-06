The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is set to have a display ahead of WWE’s Supershow in Albany, New York on September 12.

Before WWE’s show at the Times Union Center, the IPWHF will have a selection of bronze plaques and hall of fame rings on exhibit.

There will also be a limited supply of acclaimed programs, raffle tickets, trucker hats, and other items.

The event is happening to support Albany county and the Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy.

Below is the full press release from IPWHF:

