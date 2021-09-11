Current SHINE wrestling star and former AEW star, Ivelisse, appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet this week. During the conversation, Ivelisse went into detail about how bad blood between her and Thunder Rosa first started.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of things from her part. It all started in the past on Lucha Underground,” Ivelisse said. “It was the same thing that happened in the match [in AEW] that happened on Lucha Underground. I thought that was learned, because when we encountered again in the indies, in that match, she didn’t do any of that. When it comes to anything personal outside, I’m the type to just let it go. Once you are in the ring, that needs to disappear. You focus and do what works for the match.

“But outside of the Lucha Underground match, I had heard a lot of things. In my mind, we weren’t working so I didn’t need to worry about it,” Ivelisse continued. “But that match happened outside and it didn’t happen again, so maybe she did learn. But then AEW comes, and never in my wildest dreams did I think it would happen, and it did. I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me. Maybe because she was the champ, it gave her more courage. But you are still wrestling a veteran and you are a professional, it doesn’t mean you can be unprofessional.”

Ivelisse thinks the wrestling fans then took advantage of the situation to attack her on social media. She believes it was “crazy” that viewers of the match would consider her the unprofessional one in the ordeal.

“Of course, and you know it’s Twitter. And this is not even new. They took advantage of the vulnerable moment and all these years of gunning for me on twitter. But I ignore it, which can contribute to people’s perceptions of me. But I don’t have time for it, because I am always hustling,” Ivelisse said.

“But it was kind of crazy how they turned me into the unprofessional. Anyone with a brain would have seen first of all, you don’t disrespect the veteran. Also, I was the signed talent and you are coming from the outside company! Thirdly, in the match, they [the audience] could see how it starts. It’s like with the Charlotte vs. Nia. I watched it neutrally and as a professional I can understand what happened more accurately. But it’s Twitter and a massive chunk was taking advantage.”

The former AEW star also revealed the stressful events that littered her evening before competing against Thunder Rosa. She claims that she didn’t have the proper mental stamina to perform at her usual level.

“The fire had damaged my gear. So when I got to AEW, I had to buy new gear with what little money I had left. The insurance screwed me over, it was a mess. I had to buy gear from out of nowhere. It was a non-stop bamboozling of going to hotels, driving back and forth and trying to find my way. That night was like [sighs]. But then it’s, ‘Tomorrow night you are wrestling so and so.’ I am like, man, I don’t have the mental stamina to go with that. But whatever is in the tank, you got to give the people what they want. When they announced it, everyone went crazy. So push it all aside and execute as much as you can.”

Ivelisse continued on, claiming that Rosa forgot what spots were going to happen in the match, which led to the shoot fight. She says she tried to avoid negativity but Rosa challenged her patience. She hopes that this can one day be resolved so she can return to AEW in a new headspace.

“When the day came, she didn’t want to do anything. I’m like what? No this match will be awesome. But I’m also trying to knock it out of the park. Even at the start, with the slap, we went over that 1 million times, we knew. She forgets what comes after. I had no choice but to nudge her face,” she said. “That’s when the shoot stuff happened. I’ve trained MMA, you can’t pull that on me. I just didn’t want to allow that negativity. I didn’t want to be pulled into that, she tried and tried though. Also, I was already signed, why would I do that? Somehow, I was made into the bad guy though. There is nothing that can be done about that, but the bigger issue is not understanding what kind of an asset I could be.”